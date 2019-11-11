Score a month of Philo’s 58-channel streaming service for FREE (Reg. $20)

Philo is currently offering a one-month FREE trial to its live and on-demand TV streaming service when the code FYE is used at checkout. Normally you’d only get a one-week trial, and the 58-channel service would cost you $20 per month. If you’ve cut the cord and kicked the cable company to the curb, Philo is a great alternative. Philo works with Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, or Android TV, meaning that you can easily watch its content on just about any display in your home. With channels like Food Network, A&E, Discovery, History Channel, HGTV, and many more, you’ll enjoy the perks of watching content live or on-demand, whichever is more convenient for you.

Now, if you don’t want to spend $20 per month to watch TV, we suggest taking a look at Amazon Prime. There are a plethora of free TV shows available on Prime, like Psych and Monk along with movies like Mission Impossible: Fallout and many more. Plus, you’ll enjoy plenty of other perks, like free two, one, or same-day delivery, Amazon Music, and more. Access to Prime Video alone is $9 per month, while you can bag all of the Prime benefits for $13 a month or $119 a year.

Don’t forget to take a peek at Apple TV+ which launched a few weeks ago. Apple is giving all new device purchases a free year of its normal $5/month service. Plus, Disney+ launches tomorrow, so be sure to give that a look.

