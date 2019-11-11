The Singles Day game sale on Steam is now live. After tracking a countless number of early deals over the weekend (many of which are still live) as well as the most notable AliExpress offers right here, it’s time to look at the wide-ranging Steam sale. With thousands of titles on sale for today only, you’ll definitely want to head below for a closer look.

We are looking at up to 90% off via today’s Singles Day game sale on Steam. There are literally thousands of titles on sale right now (about 6,600), so now is a great time to catch up on some you might have missed or were waiting for a deep sale on.

Today’s deals are mostly PC games but there is a wide selection of Mac titles available as well — some of our top picks can be found below. Just note, some of the Mac game listings carry warnings for macOS 10.15 Catalina “This product is not compatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina. Click here for more information.” So just something to keep in mind while you’re browsing through the sale.

Singles Day Game Sale on Steam:

Outside of the Singles Day game sale on Steam, there are hundreds of other deals available in the US right now, many of which we have already rounded up right here. However, you’ll also find a large list of discounts available via AliExpress including Watch bands, drones, scooters, and even SD cards. Nike is also getting in on the Singles Day action this year. It is currently offering an extra 20% off a series of popular styles including Dri-FIT, Flyknit, and much more right here.

While Black Friday 2019 might be just around the corner now, don’t underestimate these Singles Day deals. You’ll find everything you need to know about the discount holiday in our Singles Day Guide.

