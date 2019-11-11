Today only, Sperry takes an extra 30% off sale styles with deals from $25

Sperry is offering an extra 30% off its sale styles with promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. Score deals on stylish boots, sneakers, loafers, and more. All orders receive free delivery. Now that cooler weather has set in, a leather sneaker is a nice option. The men’s Gold Cup Victura LTT Sneaker is on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $150. It features an all brown leather appearance and a lambskin lining for added warmth. This style also has a rigid outsole to promote traction in case you run into rain or snow. Head below the jump to find more deals from Sperry’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Maya Leather Chelsea Boots are a standout from Sperry’s Sale. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for $77. These boots are available in three color options and have a gortex material that makes it easy to pull on and off.

Our top picks for women include:

