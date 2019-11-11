Thule Gauntlet is 15-inch MacBook + 12.9-inch iPad-ready: $20 (Reg. $90)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Thule Gauntlet 15-inch MacBook Pro + iPad Attache for $19.95 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the lowest price we have tracked. This carrying case wields enough space for both a 15-inch MacBook Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Having owned similar Thule gear before, I can tell you first-hand that its molded EVA foam exterior is extremely durable. Its black color and geometric indentations make this bag stand out from most of the competition. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

When it comes to affordable backpacks, you’d be hard pressed to find something less than Lenovo’s B210 offering. Priced at a mere $13, this will get the job done for most and it features a minimalistic style that can easily tote a 15-inch MacBook.

For a slew of additional options, swing by our roundup of Amazon’s Timbuk2 Gold Box. There you find a large variety of backpacks, my favorite of which has to be Command, which is down to just $39. Like the featured deal, each of these are set to expire at the end of the day, so make a decision before time runs out.

Thule Gauntlet 15 features:

Store and protect both your laptop and tablet with this black Gauntlet 15″ MacBook Pro, Plus iPad Attache from Thule. A beautifully designed attache with a shell made of Molded EVA foam, the sides have geometric indentations for both improved grip and added impact protection. Thanks to the clamshell design, your laptop may be used while inside the fully opened attache. For added protection, the Gauntlet has compressible foam padding and a Nylex lining. Store your iPad, iPhone, and accessories in pockets located behind the interior divider, which closes with a touch-fastening tab.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!