Timbuk2 backpacks, luggage, and more up to 35% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Amazon Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off select Timbuk2 packs. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Timbuk2 Especial Medio Rally Backpack that’s on sale for $115.35 shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at up to $179, and it’s currently at Timbuk2 for $125. This backpack is perfect for everyday use and it can comfortably fit your 15-inch MacBook. It also features cushioned shoulder straps and reflective paneling to keep you visible in low light. Better yet, it’s water-resistant, so there is no need to worry if you run into showers during your commute. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Another standout from this sale is the Timbuk2 Spire Backpack in Nautical that’s currently marked down to $55.30. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen and regularly it’s priced at $79. This style features a large main compartment that can easily hold your essentials. It also has a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and a water bottle pocket. This backpack would be a wonderful option for school, travel, work, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

More notable deals from this event include:

