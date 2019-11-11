Timbuk2 backpacks, luggage, and more up to 35% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box

- Nov. 11th 2019 8:51 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Amazon Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off select Timbuk2 packs. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Timbuk2 Especial Medio Rally Backpack that’s on sale for $115.35 shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at up to $179, and it’s currently at Timbuk2 for $125. This backpack is perfect for everyday use and it can comfortably fit your 15-inch MacBook. It also features cushioned shoulder straps and reflective paneling to keep you visible in low light. Better yet, it’s water-resistant, so there is no need to worry if you run into showers during your commute. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Another standout from this sale is the Timbuk2 Spire Backpack in Nautical that’s currently marked down to $55.30. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen and regularly it’s priced at $79. This style features a large main compartment that can easily hold your essentials. It also has a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and a water bottle pocket. This backpack would be a wonderful option for school, travel, work, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

More notable deals from this event include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timbuk2

About the Author