Stock up on Victor Allen’s K-Cups today from $12: Donut Shop, Caramel, more

Amazon is now offering the 80-pack of Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Blend K-Cups for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the 10% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $40, this bundle usually sells for between $20 and $28 at Amazon with today’s deal being a particularly notable price. Best Buy is currently offering the 80-count pack at $20, for comparison. Designed for Keurig 2.0-compatible brewers, these certified Kosher K-cups are made in the USA and is made of 100% Arabica beans that are ideal for your morning routine. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You can save significantly more by opting for a smaller bundle or going with the AmazonFresh 12-count packs at $6 Prime shipped. This can be a great way to give in the in-house Amazon brand a try before purchasing a larger package.

Having said all that, Best Buy also has a series of notable deals on K-cup packs on sale as part of its Deals of the Day. Starting from $12, you’ll find a series of deals on Victor Allen’s blends including the Donut Shop and Caramel Macchiato blends. Just be quick as some options are beginning to sell out.

Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Blend K-Cups :

Includes 80 single serve instant coffee pods for K-Cup Keurig 2.0 Brewers

Ultimate freshness in a single serve cup of coffee

This is a medium roast 100% Arabica coffee blend

Kosher certification: this product is certified kosher by the orthodox union

Made in the U.S.A.

