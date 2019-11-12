Show ’em what really happened with an Anker Roav Dash Cam: $46 (Save 35%)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav C1 1080p Dash Cam for $45.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. We’ve all been there. You see something crazy while driving but only have the story to share. This full HD dash cam from Anker will capture everything from unique wildlife to reckless drivers. It pairs with a smartphone for easy storage management and footage downloads. Thanks to a built-in gravity sensor, this dash cam will automatically lock accident footage to prevent it from being overwritten. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Update 11/12 @ 4:55 PM: YI Technology via Amazon is offering its Smart 1080p Dash Cam for $35.99 shipped when the code KO9QTKW4 is used at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to pick up SanDisk’s 128GB microSD Card. Priced at $18, it’s an affordable way to put storage concerns to bed. With up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, this card is ready to stow video captured while on-the-road.

Since we’re talking car cameras, did you hear about Garmin’s new backup camera? It pairs with its GPS devices, providing dead-simple, wire-free installation that takes mere minutes. Read all about it in our release coverage.

Anker Roav C1 1080p Dash Cam features:

CRYSTAL-CLEAR RECORDINGS: Advanced Sony Exmor sensor, wide-angle lense, and Nighthawk Vision technology capture 4 lanes of traffic in Full HD 1080P — even at night.

INSTANT VIDEO ACCESS: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view DashCam’s recordings directly on your mobile devices.

MOTION-ACTIVATED: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.

EXTREME TEMPERATURE RESISTANCE: Designed to continue operation in 19℉-149℉.

