Save $300 on Apple Watch Series 4 and AppleCare+ bundles at Amazon

Amazon is offering $300 off select Apple Watch Series 4 bundles with AppleCare+. One standout is the GPS + Cellular 44mm model for $478 shipped. You’d typically pay around $700 at Amazon, although it originally sold for $749. If you’re shopping for an Apple Watch this holiday season, going with the added AppleCare+ bonus here is a solid buy worth an extra $49 or more depending on the model.

If you’re not going with the latest Series 5 offering from Apple, today’s deal is certainly worth jumping on. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign from Series 3 with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. Its OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. This $13 leather band is sure to fit most looks throughout the week. At that bargain price, you won’t be out too much money if it gets scratched up and it certainly is more affordable than Apple’s in-house options.

There’s plenty of other notable Apple Watch deals on the horizon for Black Friday. Fred Meyers is set to offer aggressive pricing on Series 3 listings from just $129. Learn more in our coverage of this Black Friday ad.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

