Belkin’s Apple Pencil case keeps your accessories safe for $20 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Belkin Apple Pencil Carrying Case for $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s a 20% savings off the regular going rate and the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon since January. This nifty accessory keeps your Apple Pencil on hand while traveling with designated storage for replacement tips. You can also keep various other accessories in the pouch, such as cables or earbuds, making this a great partner for avid travelers and creators. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you need to tote around additional accessories, consider saving some extra cash and going with the Cocoon Grid-IT! for $7. This model has a 5- x 7-inch footprint, with integrated straps, and more so you can easily keep cables in and accessories in place. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Belkin Apple Pencil Case features:

Designed to store Apple pencil and other accessories: Lightning charge adapter, Lightning charge cable (up to 4′), extra Apple pencil tip and Apple pencil cap

Zipper pocket for secure storage and dedicated compartments for small easy-to-lose accessories

Magnetized closure for a Compact, clean design

Durable, soft-touch microfiber material

Zipper pocket

