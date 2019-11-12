Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Cole Haan, adidas, Gourmia Multi Cooker, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Orvis Friends & Family Event takes extra 20% off your purchase: Barbour, more
- adidas takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping: Ultraboosts, Superstar, more
- Eastbay takes up to 25% off your order: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Foot Locker offers 25% off orders of $200 or more with code KICKS25
- Eddie Bauer takes 40% off your purchase during its Countdown to Black Friday Event
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan shoes up to 30% off from $38 shipped during Amazon’s Gold Box
- Rockport cuts 30% off top picks: Boots, dress shoes, more + free shipping
- Tory Burch handbags, shoes, apparel, more up to 65% off at Hautelook’s Sale
- Timberland takes 25% off winter boots, jackets, accessories, more + free shipping
- Express takes 40% off all sweaters just in time for cold weather
Home Goods and more |
- Hamilton Beach’s Electric Wine Opener hits Amazon low at $11.50 (Reg. $18+)
- This 6-quart Gourmia ExpressPot Multi Cooker is $50 shipped today (Reg. $80+)
- Roborock’s S5 smart robot vacuum hits a new Amazon low of $370 (Reg. $500)
- Amazon’s Happy Belly K-Cup sale: 100-packs for $23.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight hits the Amazon low at $10 (Reg. $15)
