Bring an electric food slicer home for the holidays, now $30 (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store has the stainless steel Bella Electric Food Slicer for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, it starts at $55 over at Walmart and is now down at $40 on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. Whether you’re making deli thin appetizers for your guests or turning leftovers into lunches, this slicer will certainly come in handy over the holidays. Its cast-aluminum and metal design houses a stainless steel blade, non-slip feet and a blade guard that protects your hand while in use. Rated 4+ stars from over 370 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $30, this is easily one of the best and most affordable electric meat slicers out there. A similar model from the budget-friendly Gourmia brand will run you $50 on Amazon, for comparison. However, you could opt for this Cuisinart CEK-30 Electric Knife at $25 shipped, just don’t expect to get perfectly sliced pieces as thin as the electric counterpart. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers.

Be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for additional kitchenware deals including Amazon’s Mr. Coffee Gold Box sale from $19.

Bella Electric Food Slicer:

Bella Electric Food Slicer: Slice meats, cheeses and other foods to your liking with this deli-style slicer, which features precision thickness control. The nonslip feet and blade guard provide safety while the slicer is in operation. Slip-resistant feet prevent the slicer from sliding on your countertop.

