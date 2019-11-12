Hamilton Beach’s Electric Wine Opener hits Amazon low at $11.50 (Reg. $18+)

Amazon is offering the Hamilton Beach Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener (76610) for $11.58. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently on sale for just under $13 at Walmart. Regularly up to $18 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Alongside a no-slip grip, this cordless bottle opener can remove the cork on your wine with a touch of a button. It also ships with a foil cutter and a charging base. It will open about 30 bottles of wine before it needs to be charged again so it’s great on-the-go, both in and outdoors. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer is the most affordable electric wine opener we can find with solid reviews. The next best bet would be the highly-rated $18 Oster model. But you can always just grab one of those server-style manual openers for under $5 Prime shipped and unwrap your next bottle like a real pro.

Hamilton Beach Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener:

Just place the wine opener on the bottle and press the simple up/down button to automatically uncork bottles. Lets you easily open wine bottles anywhere both indoors and out. Quickly removes foil and can be stored on the charging base. Rest the wine opener on the charging base when not in use Opens up to 30 bottles with a full charger. Automatic wine opener features a comfortable, non-slip grip.

