Honest Company diapers, wipes, beauty, more up to 30% off at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Honest Company items and Beauty. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 576 Count The Honest Company Baby Wipes for $23.09 Prime shipped. Regularly these wipes are priced at $34 and that matches the Amazon all-time low. These wipes are made with all natural products that are gentle for your baby’s skin. It has a blend of pomegranate, chamomile, and cucumber for a nice scent. It would also be a great gift idea for a shower. Nearly 60% of reviewers left a 5 star rating.

Another standout from this sale is the Honest Company City Backpack in Leather that would make an awesome diaper bag. It’s currently on sale for $71.31 and regularly is priced at $150. This bag is spacious to fit all of your essentials and it’s gender neutral, so anyone can carry it. Nearly 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating.

Honest Company Baby Wipes feature:

HONESTLY CLEAN: Honest Wipes provide the convenience of a disposable cloth baby wipe in a hypoallergenic and plant-based alternative: the wipe that can do it all, from wet bottoms and messy fingers, to sticky counters.

PURE & GENTLE: The pure and gentle formula supports healthy skin. It’s infused with a blend of pomegranate, chamomile, cucumber, and masterwork leaf for a natural experience. Our wipes are ready to clean your baby from head to toe.

MADE WITHOUT: Alcohol, parabens, phthalates, lanolin, phenols, SLS, chlorine processing, or quaternary ammonium compounds because you shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you.

PLANT-BASED: Perfect for kids, our wipes’ medical-grade cloth is made from sustainably harvested plant-based material and is ultra-thick and durable. They’re embossed and interlocked for extra loft and softness and for easy pop-up dispensing.

