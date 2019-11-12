Save nearly 40% on this HealthKit-enabled blood pressure monitor, now $61

iHealthLabs (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Feel Wireless HealthKit-enabled Blood Pressure Monitor for $60.98 shipped. This is down from its $100 going rate at Amazon directly and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen in 2019. Offering up easy recording with HealthKit on your iPhone, this blood pressure monitor is battery-powered to be completely portable. Plus, it can be used with Samsung Health if you’re not an iPhone user. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Now, you don’t have to spend over $60 to take your blood pressure at home. The PARAMED Blood Pressure Monitor is around $26 shipped at Amazon. The main downside here? You’ll lose out on the ability to have it automatically sync with Apple Health, which could be seen as a pretty big drawback.

While you’re at it, be sure to pick up some of Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlights. They’re just $10 right now at Amazon and provide a great way to see in the dark if the power goes out.

iHealth Feel Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Easy to set up, clinically validated, medically accurate, smart upper arm blood pressure monitor with rechargeable battery for Apple & Android Devices

If an irregular heartbeat detected the irregular heartbeat symbol will show up in the App.

Memory storage with date and time stamp allows you to review the last 200 readings with a touch of a button.

Powered by the latest inflation technology which can achieve the testing less than 1 minute response and quite

Single charging provides around 80 times measurements.No need to pay extra on the batteries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!