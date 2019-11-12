Nintendo’s official Joy-Con Charging Grip now matching Amazon low at $18.50

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip for $18.46 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $30, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Aside from providing a better grip and a more traditional controller feel, this model will allow you to charge a pair of Joy-Con while you’re using them. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below and the rest of today’s game deals are right here.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While today’s lead deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on the official Nintendo Grip, there are third-party options for less. The officially licensed PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips carry solid ratings, the Amazon best-seller status and better yet, a less than $10 Prime shipped price tag.

Prepare for Sword and Shield with these Nintendo Switch cases from $10.50 and we still have Nintendo’s 2020 Zelda Wall Calendar for $11 (25% off).

Nintendo officially detailed its upcoming Black Friday 2019 deals with a custom Switch bundle, accessory offers and loads of price drops on games. You might also want to check out this NES mouse from 8BitDo as well.

Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip:

Combine the left and right Joy-Con into one larger controller with this handy grip.

It also lets you keep playing while you’re charging your Joy-Con, so you don’t have to miss a minute.

Joy-Con Charging Grip

Joy-Con controllers not included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!