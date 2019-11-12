Nintendo’s official Joy-Con Charging Grip now matching Amazon low at $18.50

- Nov. 12th 2019 10:33 am ET

Reg. $30 $18.50
Amazon is offering the Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip for $18.46 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $30, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Aside from providing a better grip and a more traditional controller feel, this model will allow you to charge a pair of Joy-Con while you’re using them. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below and the rest of today’s game deals are right here

While today’s lead deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on the official Nintendo Grip, there are third-party options for less. The officially licensed PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips carry solid ratings, the Amazon best-seller status and better yet, a less than $10 Prime shipped price tag.

Prepare for Sword and Shield with these Nintendo Switch cases from $10.50 and we still have Nintendo’s 2020 Zelda Wall Calendar for $11 (25% off).

Nintendo officially detailed its upcoming Black Friday 2019 deals with a custom Switch bundle, accessory offers and loads of price drops on games. You might also want to check out this NES mouse from 8BitDo as well.

Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip:

  • Combine the left and right Joy-Con into one larger controller with this handy grip.
  • It also lets you keep playing while you’re charging your Joy-Con, so you don’t have to miss a minute.
  • Joy-Con Charging Grip
  • Joy-Con controllers not included

