4K, HDR10, and DCI-P3 wide color grace this Optoma projector: $999 (Save $300)

- Nov. 12th 2019 1:18 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Optoma 4K Projector (UHD50) for $999 shipped. Matched at B&H and Home Depot. Available for $1 more at Best Buy. That’s up to $300 off what Walmart is charging and is a new Amazon low. This 4K projector is ready to deliver a gigantic picture at a crisp resolution. It supports both HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide color, yielding an incredibly vivid image with deep blacks, bright whites, and immersive color. Ports include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for an option that will fit in your bag? Have a look at ViewSonic’s M1 Portable Projector for $286. This battery-powered projector can create a 100-inch screen when just under 9-feet away from the wall. USB-C charging allows you to easily top it off using your MacBook’s power brick and cable. Learn more in our release coverage.

A lot of money can be saved if you’re willing to live without 4K. In fact, Optoma’s 1080p 3D-capable Projector has also hit a new Amazon low. Down to just $399, this deal will shave $600 off today’s spending.

Optoma 4K Projector (UHD50) features:

  • HDR technology with HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support for brighter whites, deeper black-levels and vivid color
  • Dynamic Black delivers 500,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional black levels
  • HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 technologies ensure compatibility with 4K UHD video sources for amazing details, clarity and vibrant colors

