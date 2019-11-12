Orvis Friends & Family Event takes extra 20% off your purchase: Barbour, more

Orvis is currently having its Friends and Family Event that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase. Just use promo code FRIENDS at checkout. Receive free shipping on select Barbour and Fly Fishing gear. For men, the Barbour Thurland Quilted Jacket is a must-have from this event. This jacket will be sure to elevate any look and its quilted design is timeless to wear for years to come. It’s available in two color options and I love its corduroy collar that makes this jacket really fashionable. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Orvis customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Red Bluff Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt $55 (Orig. $69)
- Wool Driving Coat $199 (Orig. $329)
- Four Button Waffle Stitch Sweater $111 (Orig. $169)
- Equinox Quilted Puffer Vest $95 (Orig. $149)
- Barbour Thurland Quilted Jacket $119 (Orig. $239)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Barn Jacket $103 (Orig. $169)
- Hybrid Wool Fleece Vest $55 (Orig. $98)
- Moonlight Pines Jacket $71 (Orig. $89)
- Stowe Leather Trim Jacket $63 (Orig. $149)
- Quilted Cowlneck Sweatshirt $47 (Orig. $79)
- …and even more deals…
