Add 1TB to an iPad Pro with SanDisk’s Portable USB-C SSD for $150 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $149.99 shipped. That’s $30 off what you’d spend at Best Buy, a $20 savings compared to many other retailers, and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in months. With up to 550MB/s transfer speeds in tow, this compact drive is an excellent travel companion. It’s fast enough to support 4K workflows and USB-C compatibility makes it a great option to pair with MacBooks and iPad Pros alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head over to our hands-on review to learn more.

Since the featured deal embraces USB-C, why not keep an extra cable on-hand for it and all of the other compatible devices in your household. This $10 offering supports 10Gbps data transfer speeds, 100W charging, and is pocket-friendly thanks to its compact size.

While we’re talking storage, you won’t want to miss out on the SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card deal we spotted this morning. It’s currently down to $80, which is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This piece of tech will give a drone, Switch, or Raspberry Pi loads of storage.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD features:

High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast

Compact and pocket-sized

For PC and Mac users

Built by SanDisk, a technology leader and pioneer of the modern day SSD, to deliver superior performance

3-year limited manufacturer warranty

