Sevenhugs Smart Remote tames your home theater and is now $150 (Save $50)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sevenhugs Smart Remote U for $149.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer matches the second-best price we’ve seen and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Featuring a touchscreen display, Smart Remote U is one of the latest releases from Sevenhugs. Not only does it simplify your home theater by controlling connected TVs and speakers, but it also works with everything from Philips Hue lights to smart plugs, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can dive into our announcement coverage for closer a look. More details below.

If you’re in search of a more affordable alternative with a similar feature set to the Sevenhugs option, consider the Logitech Harmony Companion at $100 instead. Logitech is one of the more well-known players in the home theater control space, and its Companion remote lives up to that with the ability to command up to eight devices across your smart home or TV setup.

For more options that may be a better fit for your setup, check out our recommendations on the best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Sevenhugs Smart Remote U features:

Control TVs, lights and stereos with this black Sevenhugs smart remote. The intuitive touch screen offers simplicity, and the Smart Remote companion app allows the user to customize the remote’s interface for different devices. This Sevenhugs smart remote lets you connect electronics and services via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared and smart hubs for a simple installation.

