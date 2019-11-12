This 6-quart Gourmia ExpressPot Multi Cooker is $50 shipped today (Reg. $80+)

- Nov. 12th 2019 12:26 pm ET

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia 6-Quart ExpressPot Multi Cooker with Auto Release for $49.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly up to $200, this model sells for $120+ from Amazon third-party sellers, but we have seen it go for more like $80 there. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best out there. Not to be confused with the basic Gourmia 6-quart cooker, this model looks much better, features auto-release and more. Its 1,000 watts of power supports the a 6-quart capacity and you’ll find a handy LCD display for browsing through the 13 preset cooking functions. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While the Gourmia models might not be as well known as the popular Instant Pot multi-cookers, they offer much of the same functionality with a lower price tag. In fact, the miniature 3-quart instant Pot is $10 more than today’s lead deal. But if you don’t need all those preset cooking functions, consider a simple 6-quart slow cooker at under $28 shipped on Amazon or swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional options.

Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Multi Cooker:

Reduce wait times with this 6-quart Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its multifunction capabilities let you slow cook, saute, brown or steam dishes, and the 13 preset programs ensure delicious soups and sides are just a touch away. The 12-level safety system of this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker keeps the lid secured until internal pressure stabilizes.

