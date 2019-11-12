Save $270 on this Sonos Amp and Klipsch Bookshelf Speaker pair bundle

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Sonos Amp bundled with a pair of Klipsch Reference 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $619.98 shipped. Usually picking up the Sonos accessory and speaker pair would run you $890, with today’s offer saving you nearly 30% and being the best offer we’ve tracked. This bundle is the perfect way to expand or kickstart your Sonos setup. The included speakers offer a hi-fi experience and come wrapped in a wood-grain vinyl exterior. Paired with the Amp, you’ll be able to take advantage of multi-room audio, voice control, and more. Both the Sonos Amp and Klipsch speakers carry 4.8/5 star ratings from hundreds of customers.

Should the more high-end audio output not be a must for your setup, consider opting for the Sonos Beam instead. This soundbar still features the same perks of the featured deal in terms of functionality. But instead of relying on two bookshelf speakers, it packs a more streamlined audio package. Plus it’s only $399, so you’ll be saving a bit of cash too.

Don’t forget that right now we’re also seeing the Sevenhugs Smart Remote on sale for $150 (Save $50).

Sonos Amp bundle features:

Enhance your home audio with this Class D Sonos amplifier. Its 125W of power per channel lets you enjoy high-resolution sound from your bookshelf speakers, TV and other passive components, and Wi-Fi connectivity supports multiroom setups and wireless streaming via AirPlay and the Sonos app. Control this Sonos amplifier by voice through Alexa and an Amazon Echo or Dot speaker.

