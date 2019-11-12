Timberland takes 25% off winter boots, jackets, accessories, more + free shipping

Timberland offers 25% off select boots, clothing, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Norton Ledge Boots are a standout from this sale and they are currently marked down to $105. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $140. They have a hiking boot appeal that’s stylish and functional for outdoor activities. It also has a waterproof construction and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Ellendale Hiking Boots are on sale for $90 and are quite similar. This style was originally priced at $120. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Timberland’s Flash Sale.

