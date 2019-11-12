Timberland takes 25% off winter boots, jackets, accessories, more + free shipping

Timberland offers 25% off select boots, clothing, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Norton Ledge Boots are a standout from this sale and they are currently marked down to $105. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $140. They have a hiking boot appeal that’s stylish and functional for outdoor activities. It also has a waterproof construction and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Ellendale Hiking Boots are on sale for $90 and are quite similar. This style was originally priced at $120. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Timberland’s Flash Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Norton Ledge Waterproof Boots $105 (Orig. $140)
- Kendrick Waterproof Chukka Boots $120 (Orig. $160)
- Flyroam Hiking Boots $97 (Orig. $160)
- Killington Leather Chukka Boots $94 (Orig. $125)
- Snowblades Tall Winter Boots $105 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Courmayer Valley 6-Inch Boots $135 (Orig. $180)
- Long Quilted Jacket $134 (Orig. $178)
- Ellendale Hiking Boots $90 (Orig. $120)
- Sutherlin Bay Slouch Boots $173 (Orig. $230)
- Courmayeur Valley Boots $113 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!