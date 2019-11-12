Save 50% on TP-Link’s Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh System, now down to $70

Newegg currently offers the TP-Link Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System two-pack for $69.99 shipped when code 2BKDTPC24 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $140 at Amazon and B&H, it just recently dropped to $110 at Newegg. Today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior at Amazon by $20, and is a new 2019 low. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is as fully-featured as mesh Wi-Fi systems come these days. It blankets your home in over 3,800-square feet of dual-band 1,300Mb/s network speeds, touts enhanced multi-user connection technology, and more. Each of the two included routers also have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility for expanding your wired network as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 170 customers.

If you’re looking to enjoy the wider range of a mesh Wi-Fi without getting an entirely new package, consider TP-Link’s 802.11ac Range Extender as an alternative at $59. This networking add-on will extend your current setup with dual-band coverage that tops out at 1750Mb/s.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing NETGEAR’s 802.11ac router bundled with a range extender for $95.

TP-Link Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh System features:

Whether you have a one-floor ranch-style home or a two-story Victorian, Deco M5 keeps you connected in every room. Both Deco units can be placed exactly where you need them to deliver up to 3,800 sq. ft. of strong, fast Wi-Fi from the corner bedroom to the backyard. With two units, Deco M5 supports far more devices than a single Wi-Fi router and easily eliminates dead zones and buffering throughout your home.

