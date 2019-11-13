Score deep deals on rattan patio furniture at Amazon, now $154 (Reg. $220)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Buy (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering Goplus 4-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set for $154 shipped in black. The coffee brown and grey colorways are also on sale starting from $158. Regularly up to $220, today’s offer is up to $66 off and a new Amazon all-time low on all three color options. While it might be off-season for some when it comes to patio furniture, now is a great time to score a deep discount. The powder coated steel frame carries weather-resistant PE rattan wicker and lofty sponge padded seat cushions. The table seen above is also included in the package and features a removable tempered glass top for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the off-white seat cushions are included in your purchase, you might want to grab some extra smaller pillows to make things even more cozy. You’ll find a plethora of outdoor options on Amazon starting from $5 Prime shipped to match just about any decor.

While we are talking home furniture, we still have this modern, dark walnut TV stand at $138 (save $45) and the FitDesk 2.0 for $131.50 (all-time low). However, the massive annual Herman Miller Black Friday sale is already live at up to 15% off.

Goplus 4-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set:

Constructed from strong powder coated steel frame and commercial grade hand woven weather-resistant PE rattan wicker in a gradient shades of coffee creating a whole new look and feel for your patio set. Comestible lofty sponge padded seat cushions for more comfort and relaxation. Table with removable tempered glass adds a sophisticated touch and allows you to places drinks, meals, or any other decorative items on top.

