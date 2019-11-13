Two cameras adorn Anker Roav DashCam Duo, now $90 at Amazon (Save $40)

- Nov. 13th 2019 2:20 pm ET

$90
0

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav DashCam Duo for $89.99 shipped when coupon code BFROAV099 has been applied during checkout. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike most dash cams, Roav Duo takes things to the next level with a camera facing forward and back. Both Sony sensors capture 1080p footage, delivering a crisp image when video needs to be played back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Max out the storage of Anker’s dash cam with PNY’s Elite-X 128GB microSD Card. Believe it or not, it’s only $18. Class 10 speeds mean that it yields up to 100MB/s performance. This is fast enough to handle 4K video, making it a great option to use across a multitude of devices.

While you’re looking at the featured deal, be sure to swing by yesterday’s Anker Roav Dash Cam offer. While it doesn’t have dual cameras, it does have a similar 1080p resolution. This will yield a full HD picture of everything you see on the road.

Anker Roav DashCam Duo features:

  • All-Around Coverage: Front- and interior-facing wide-angle cameras simultaneously capture the road ahead and your vehicle’s interior in crisp 1080p Full HD.
  • Enhanced Night Vision: Dual 323 Sony sensors with world-class F 1.8 lenses and NightHawk Vision technology deliver razor-sharp night-time clarity.

