Today’s Best Game Deals: Terraria Switch $18, Mega Man 11 $14, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering Terraria on Nintendo Switch for $18. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. This one goes for $25 at Amazon and $30 over on the eShop. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest total we can find. This is a choice-driven sandbox game where players can delve deep into “cavernous expanses, seek out ever-greater foes, or construct [their] own city.” The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Mega Man 11, Tropico 6, Forager, Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville, Bridge Constructor Portal, and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Mega Man 11 under $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Tropico 6 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at GameStop
- Forager $18 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Bridge Constructor Portal $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- NBA 2K19 $5 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $20+) | Newegg
- Using code EMCUUUV34
- Live Gold Sonic sale from $1.50 | Xbox
- Hitman 2 $18 (Reg. $23+) | Amazon
- DAEMON X MACHINA $50 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
New 8BitDo N30 Wireless NES Mouse for Mac/PC is a must-see, available now
Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more
Luigi’s Mansion 3 First Impressions: Satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics
Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more
Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!