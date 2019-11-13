Today’s Best Game Deals: Terraria Switch $18, Mega Man 11 $14, more

- Nov. 13th 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering Terraria on Nintendo Switch for $18. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. This one goes for $25 at Amazon and $30 over on the eShop. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest total we can find. This ischoice-driven sandbox game where players can delve deep into “cavernous expanses, seek out ever-greater foes, or construct [their] own city.” The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Mega Man 11, Tropico 6, Forager, Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville, Bridge Constructor Portal, and many more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

New 8BitDo N30 Wireless NES Mouse for Mac/PC is a must-see, available now

Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more

Luigi’s Mansion 3 First Impressions: Satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics

Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more

Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
505 Games

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard