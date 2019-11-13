Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Banana Republic, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Keurig, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Backcountry offers up to 30% off top brands including Arcteryx, Columbia, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Countdown to Black Friday Sale is live w/ 40% off your purchase
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, more
- Moosejaw’s Anniversary Sale offers up to 30% off sitewide: The North Face, more
- Steep and Cheap offers up to 55% off Arcteryx outerwear for the whole family
Casual and Formalwear |
- GAP offers up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 50% off select clearance items
- TOMS Flash Sale takes 25% off trending boots for both men and women
- Banana Republic updates your fall wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide
- Clarks Boot Season Sale offers 30% off select styles + free shipping
- Old Navy Holidays On Sale offers up to 50% off all outerwear, jeans, more
Home Goods and more |
- Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $80)
- Modern aesthetics make Kwikset’s $108 Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt stand out
- Eliminate a chore with ECOVACS DEEBOT 901: $194 (New low, Save $60+)
- Air fryers on sale for $30 shipped: Chefman and Bella models now up to 25% off
- Nespresso Creatista Uno is made for late Black Friday nights: $220 (Reg. $400)
