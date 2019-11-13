Get organized with Brother’s P-touch QWERTY Label Maker at $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon offers the Brother P-touch PTD210 Label Maker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 33% discount, matches the previous price drop, is the best price we’ve seen since May, and comes within $5 of the 2019 low. This label maker features a full QWERTY keyboard, making generating new labels pretty effortless. It also features three different fonts and plenty of other customizable features. Having a label maker around the house comes in handy, whether you’re looking to maximize your organization efforts or want to keep things tidier than usual. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,800 customers and is a #1 best-seller.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get the organizational juices flowing, consider opting for DYMO’s Embossing Label Maker instead at $10. You’ll be getting a much more basic model here, but for half the price it’ll surely do the trick for those interested in tidying up.

If you’ll be picking up the lead deal, use your savings to bring home some Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared any upcoming cleaning projects.

Brother P-touch PTD210 Label Maker features:

The P-touch PT-D210 makes it easy to create great-looking labels for your home and home office. With its convenient one-touch keys, you can quickly access fonts, symbols, frames and templates. Plus, you can preview your work on the display so that you know exactly how your label will look before you print.

