Today’s cast iron Gold Box sale has cookware deals from $20 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Cuisinel cast iron cookware and accessories. You can grab the 3-piece Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set for $34.99 shipped. This set goes for $80 direct, but usually sells for closer to $50 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. It contains 3 cast iron skillets (8, 10, and 12-inch), each of which with a silicone hot hand holder. This cookware can be used on the stove top, over the fire when camping or to finish your dishes off in the oven like a pro. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, you’ll find the Cuisinel 5-Tier Heavy Duty Pan Organizer for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $29 or so, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This 12.5-inch rack is designed to keep your pans in order, features a metal design, and a 4+ star rating.

One thing you might also want to consider are the Lodge Pan Scrapers for Cast Iron Pans. At under $3 Prime shipped they can be a handy tool for maintaining cast iron cookware for years to come and carry a 4+ star rating from over 3,300 Amazon customers.

Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set:

These cast iron skillets have a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops. The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more! Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!