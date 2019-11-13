Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, more

- Nov. 13th 2019 1:01 pm ET

Dick’s Sporting Goods Two-Day Flash Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s North Face Temescal Travel Jacket is currently marked down to $72 and originally was priced at $120. This jacket is highly packable, which is great for traveling and it’s water-resistant. It also has UPF 50 sun protection and a ventilated backing for breathability. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the North Face Mattea Jacket is another standout. Originally this jacket was priced at $99, however during the sale you can find it for $50. It’s available in four beautiful color options and it also has a cinched hood that’s nice for the upcoming snowy weather.

The most notable deals for women include:

