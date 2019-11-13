Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Two-Day Flash Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s North Face Temescal Travel Jacket is currently marked down to $72 and originally was priced at $120. This jacket is highly packable, which is great for traveling and it’s water-resistant. It also has UPF 50 sun protection and a ventilated backing for breathability. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Nike Sportswear Jersey Joggers $30 (Orig. $40)
- The North Face Temescal Travel Jacket $72 (Orig. $120)
- adidas Asweego Running Shoes $35 (Orig. $80)
- adidas Lite Racer Adapt Shoes $30 (Orig. $65)
- Rebbok Flashfilm Training Shoes $43 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the North Face Mattea Jacket is another standout. Originally this jacket was priced at $99, however during the sale you can find it for $50. It’s available in four beautiful color options and it also has a cinched hood that’s nice for the upcoming snowy weather.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Nike Pro AeroAdapt Leggings $52 (Orig. $75)
- adidas Must Have 3-Stripe Pants $22 (Orig. $35)
- The North Face Mattea Jacket $50 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Alpz Vest $40 (Orig. $99)
- adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoes $25 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
