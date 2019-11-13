Score 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 ($40 value)

Amazon is currently offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99. Regularly up to $10 per month, today’s offer is a $40 value. Note: offer is for new subscribers only. You can also listen online with unlimited skips, or through your Alexa speaker. Just be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue on past the four-month trial. With Black Friday and holiday travel just around the corner, this is a great way to try Amazon’s music streaming services at a significant discount. You can learn more here. Full terms and conditions can be found below.
As I mentioned above, Black Friday is rapidly approaching. We’ve been ramping up our coverage with all of the latest ad leaks, early deals, and more, which you can find on this landing page here at 9to5Toys.
Full terms and conditions:
