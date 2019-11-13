Walmart brings the Element 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV to new low at $530 (Reg. $800)

Walmart offers the Element 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Roku for $529.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly goes for around $800. Today’s deal is a new all-time low by $20. For the budget-minded, this 4K Ultra HDTV is worth a long look in the lead up to Black Friday 2019. Notable features include a 70-inch panel backed by smart functionality and baked-in Roku features. This ensures that you’ll have access to all of the best streaming platforms, including Apple TV, when enjoying your new display this holiday season. Element includes three HDMI inputs with this model and a 60Hz refresh rate. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Interested in building out a home theater with a projector instead? Consider going with these Anker Nebula models on sale this morning. For as little as $154, you can pick up a top-rated, and affordable, projector to outfit your space instead.

Element 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Enhance your entertainment experience with the 70″ 4K Ultra High Definition Element Roku TV. You can enjoy your favorite shows and movies in stunning clarity with vivid colors, sharper images, and incredible detail. Fast and simple cross-channel search makes it easy to stream the 500,000+ movies and TV episodes through thousands of free or paid channels available on your Element Roku TV. Enjoy access to features such as automatic software updates and the free Roku mobile app. Plus, HDMI compatibility makes playing music and videos from your favorite devices easier than ever with the superior sound & picture quality you expect. USB, digital audio, and audio line out capabilities allow you to further customize the viewing and listening experience for your Element Roku TV.

