Garmin’s rugged Instinct GPS smartwatch hits a new low of $220 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch starting at $219.91 shipped. This is down from its $300 regular rate, beats our last mention by $20, and is a new all-time low. Offering up GPS location tracking, this smartwatch does more than just deliver notifications to your wrist. It’s built to U. S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters), meaning that it’s designed to go wherever you do. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting step tracking, that can be had for far less. The Fitbit Inspire HR tracks heart rate, steps, and more for under $100 at Amazon. While it doesn’t have built-in GPS, nor is the display nearly as large, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that the Apple Watch Series 4 deal we have going on right now which includes $415 worth of goodies for just $299.

Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch features:

When you can rely on Instinct, the world can rely on you. This rugged, reliable outdoor GPS watch is built to the U. S. military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters). The fiber-reinforced polymer case adds strength and durability, and the chemically-strengthened, scratch-resistant display is high-contrast enough to read in bright sunlight, so you can take it with you into the extremes you face every day.

