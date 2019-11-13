GOOLOO’s digital tire pressure gauge is 50% off, now $15 Prime shipped

- Nov. 13th 2019 1:08 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $14.99 Prime shipped when the code WYDRNSWI is used at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. GOOLOO’s tire pressure gauge is perfect for making sure your car has the right amount of air before a road trip. The digital display easily reads out the PSI, and the passthrough design hooks right up to an air compressor for ease-of-use. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you don’t need the pass-through design, check out this digital tire pressure gauge for $9.50 Prime shipped. It’s perfect to keep in your car’s door for emergency situations and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Ditch the display to save even more. Milton’s manual tire pressure gauge is only $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. These are a personal favorite of mine because it’s what I’ve used for years and I know that I can always rely on the reading.

GOOLOO Digital Tire Pressure Gauge features:

[Wide Range and High Accurate] – Performance tested & certified accurate to ±1% with display resolution of 0.1 for maximum accuracy; Features four kinds of measurement ranges: 0 ~ 255 PSI, 0 ~ 18 Bar, 0 ~ 18 Kg/cm2, 0 ~ 1800 kpa. [Leakproof Lock-on Air Chuck] – Heavy-duty leakproof brass construction Air chuck perfect avoids air leaking and ensure accurate reading for you!

