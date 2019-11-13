Greenworks 18-inch 12A Corded Electric Lawn Mower hits Amazon low at $95

Amazon offers the Greenworks 18-inch 12A Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $94.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the regular $140 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. While the snow is starting to fly in some parts of the US, you can still score notable offseason savings on this lawn mower. You’ll be able to ditch the gas and oil routine next spring for Greenworks’ popular 18-inch 12A electric mower. This model offers a corded design with both side discharge and mulching capabilities. Don’t be fooled by any electric misconceptions, this model offers a steel cutting deck, which should do just fine on small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll note that today’s lead deal is a corded lawn mower, so you’ll need to pick up an extension cord to make the most of your new setup. This 50-foot option from AmazonBasics is $17 and offers enough length for most lawns. However, it also ships in a 100-foot length if you need a bit more room. It’s safe for up to 13A of power, making it a suitable companion for the Greenworks mower above. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Greenworks Corded Electric Lawn Mower features:

Powerful 12 Amp Electric Motor delivers enough power to cut through the toughest grass

Durable steel 18-Inch cutting deck gets the job done quicker and more efficiently

2-in-1 feature, with side discharge and mulching capable

7 position height adjustment offers a range of cutting height from 1-3/4-Inch to 3 3/4-Inch for the perfect cut on all grass types

7-Inch front and rear wheels makes it easy to maneuver around uneven terrain and around flower beds

