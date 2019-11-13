GrillPro’s electric charcoal starter is a grilling must have for just $7

Amazon is offering the GrillPro Electric Charcoal Starter for $6.99 Prime shipped. This is nearly 50% off and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you use a charcoal grill, then you know the struggle of getting it started without dousing it in lighter fluid. This igniter uses electricity to get the party started. Just plug it in, set the end into the charcoal, and away you go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets for a charcoal lighter. A 5-pack of lighters by themselves will run you around $7 at Amazon, so keep that in mind.

However, if you already have a fire source, check out the GrillPro Chimney Charcoal Starter. Though it is a bit more than today’s lead deal at $9, it’ll make starting your grill a whole lot easier.

GrillPro Electric Charcoal Starter features:

  • Lights charcoal without starter fluid
  • Pollution free
  • 110 volts
  • Easy to use

