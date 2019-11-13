Holiday pricing now live on Forbes Magazine: 1-year for $6 (Reg. $20+)

DiscountMags is now offering a 1-year subscription to Forbes Magazine for $5.99 with free delivery each month. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $30 a year at DiscountMags, it currently goes for $20 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Deals on Forbes are hard to come by, so jump on this while you can. Today’s deal can be used to get in for the first time or to renew an existing subscription at a discount. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

For those unfamiliar, Forbes focuses on “top management and those aspiring to positions of corporate leadership in business.” The “insider” publication covers industries, marketing, law, taxes, technology, communications, investment opportunities, and much more.

You can also grab Popular Mechanics Magazine for a year at $5.75 shipped using the code above. Regularly around $12 per year, this is the best price we can find and slightly below the usual weekend sale price.

But if books are more your thing, hit up our our November Reading List for ideas on the best new titles and then over to our latest graphic novel sale for more.

Forbes Magazine:

Forbes focuses on top management and those aspiring to positions of corporate leadership in business. This insider publication features information on successful companies and individuals, industries, marketing, law, taxes, technology, computers, communications, investments, management performance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!