Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $80)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Keurig K-Mini K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Matte Black for $49.99 shipped. Matched direct via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $80, today’s deal is matching the previous deal price and is the best we can find. It is currently on sale for $65 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $50. Along with the usual staples like auto shut-off and brew strength control, this is one of the best looking and more compact (less than 5-inches wide) Keurig brewers out there. The removable drip tray makes for easy cleaning and helps to accomodate your taller travel mugs. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if the K-Mini is still little pricey for your casual single-serve needs, consider this Black+Decker model. It goes for just over $20.50 Prime shipped, can brew pods or ground coffee and includes a 16-oz. travel mug. It won’t look quite as nice on the countertop, but it’s about as close as you’ll find to today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

We also happen to have some great deals running on K-Cup packs right now. The 100-count Happy Belly Amazon brand options are starting from $23.50 right now and are available in 5 different flavors/blends.

Keurig K-Mini K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:

Brew a fresh cup in minutes with this Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker. The long cord tucks into the back of the brewer for clean countertops and easy storage, while the removable drip tray lets you use tall travel mugs for added versatility. This Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker features a compact design that’s ideal for small spaces.

