Nespresso Creatista Uno is made for late Black Friday nights: $220 (Reg. $400)

Sur la Table is offering the Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine for $219.99 shipped. This is down from its $399 list price direct, $260 sale at Amazon, and is within $20 of its all-time low. Offering up a unique way to brew, this espresso maker is perfect for the upcoming late Black Friday sale nights. This Nespresso machine has a built-in milk frother that lets you make the perfect latte at home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If $220 is a bit much to spend on a coffee maker for you, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine can be yours for nearly $100 under today’s lead deal. Coming in at $125 shipped on Amazon, the VertuoPlus is what I personally use every day to make my morning coffee.

Don’t forget that Keurig’s K-Mini coffee maker is currently down to $50 from its regular $80 going rate, offering up a simple and compact brew every morning.

However, for those who just need a pot of morning fuel to get going, there are lower-cost ways to get that. The Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker is $25 Prime shipped and makes quite a bit of joe at one shot.

Nespresso Creatista Uno Machine features:

Featuring a fully-automatic steam wand, the machine offers 3 levels of milk temperature and fast adjustments to create café quality coffee as well as beautiful latte art creations

All the convenience of a Nespresso portioned coffee machine paired with Breville’s advanced micro foam milk technology. A technology brought for the first time to a portioned coffee machine

Whether you have a passion for black coffee or a coffee with perfectly texturised milk. The Creatista Uno provides a simple user interface for coffee preparation, settings and machine maintenance

