Nutri Ninja 24-Oz. Blender with FreshVac matching Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja 24-Oz. Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac (BL580) for $59.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $90 at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Home Depot charges over $100 for this model right now. This Ninja blender bundle includes a FreshVac pump that “eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color.” Along with the 1100-watt motor and various blend-type settings, it also ships with a 24-ounce blending cup for all your smoothie needs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

But if the FreshVac tech isn’t all that exciting to you, there are similar models out there that won’t reach as deep into your pocket. The best-selling 12-piece NutriBullet system is a good candidate at $50, but you can save even more with the Magic Bullet Blender at $30 shipped. Again, there’s no FreshVac here, but both options include on-the-go cups for your smoothies and will surely get the job done just the same otherwise.

Ninja 24-Oz. Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac:

Boost nutrition with this Nutri Ninja blender. Its FreshVac pump eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color, and the Auto-iQ technology combines pulsing, blending and pausing patterns for dazzling results every time. This Nutri Ninja blender preserves freshness so you can store and enjoy smoothies up to eight hours.

