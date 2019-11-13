RoomMates are peel and stick wall decals perfect for any decor from $4

Amazon is offering RoomMates Nintendo Super Mario Peel and Stick Wall Decals for $5.24 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down nearly 50% from its regular rate and marks a new all-time low on Amazon. These stickers are perfect for decorating a man cave or your child’s bedroom. The peel and stick design makes them simple to install, and each one can be removed and reapplied in another area with no problem. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more RoomMates peel and stick decals on sale.

Other RoomMate deals:

Instead of getting the Mario decals, opt for this family setup at $5 Prime shipped to save some cash. It’s a great way to add elegance to any room while still keeping things looking classy, and will be able to move wherever you do.

RoomMate Nintendo Super Mario features:

Comes with 45 wall decals; decal range size 2.25 inches wide x 2.25 inches high to 5 inches wide x 8 inches high

Easy to apply just peel and stick

Applies to any smooth surface

Decals are removable and repositionable with no sticky residue

Wall Decals made in the USA

