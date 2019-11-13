Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Waterproof Speaker $23 (30% off), more

- Nov. 13th 2019 10:16 am ET

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its XSound Go Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $23.39 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code KBPYCM7E at checkout. Usually selling for $33, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and comes within $0.50 of our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. This IPX7-rated waterproof Bluetooth speaker features up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, a built-in microphone for taking calls, and more. Even though you won’t get much pool-side use out of the waterproof speaker now that its Fall, this is still a great option for rocking out in the shower, or really anywhere weather-resistance might come in handy. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • AirPods Pro return to Amazon all-time low price at $235
  • RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Bundle: $14 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ code 47C8TTFU
  • Strap Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier onto your wrist at a new Amazon low of $190
  • Anker PowerCore Metro PD 20,000 Power Bank: $70 (Reg. $90) | Best Buy
  • Xcentz 10000mAh Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code K3Y44L2B
  • Apple’s official iPhone XS Smart Battery Case is $79, XS Max $102 (Reg. $129)
  • Aukey 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger: $16 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ code PWZVRDTO

The Tribit XSound Go keeps on kicking, even when wet. Waterproof means you can listen effortlessly in any environment, perfect for shower, by the pool or beach, even playing in the rain. No matter where the music needs to be, Tribit XSound Go waterproof speaker is suited up and ready.

With crystal highs, crisp mids and rich bass, XSound Go creates an immersive listening experience unlike any other. State of the art bass radiators and dual 6W power drivers deliver shocking sound without distortion even at maximum volume.

