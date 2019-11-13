Surround audio awaits in VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Slim Sound Bar System: $240 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 40-inch 5.1-channel Slim Sound Bar System (SB4051-D5) for $239.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s deal is $110 off the regular Amazon rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $10. This system provides an affordable way to bring 5.1-channel surround sound to your space. Audio peaks out at an incredible 101-decibels, providing plenty of sound to immerse you in whatever is currently on the screen. With support for Chromecast, you’ll be able to easily fling audio to it from more than a hundred apps. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Cut today’s cost nearly in half when opting for VIZIO’s 28-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar. Priced at $130, this is an excellent way to boost audio without needing to come up with a creative way to run wiring throughout the room. Take note that this comes at the cost of downgrading to 2.1-channel audio.

If you’re in need of a new TV, don’t miss out on Element’s massive 70-inch 4K Roku offering. Down to just $530 (Reg. $800), this gigantic screen is a great option for split-screen gaming, sports, and much more.

VIZIO 40-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System features:

True 5.1 listening: enjoy 5.1 Surround sound with the included rear Surround sound speakers and wireless subwoofer

Download the VIZIO Smart Cast app to turn your smartphone or tablet into a powerful touchscreen remote. Simply tap the Cast button from 100 plus audio apps you already know and love to start playing on your sound bar

101 decibel of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion

