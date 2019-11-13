Surround audio awaits in VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Slim Sound Bar System: $240 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 40-inch 5.1-channel Slim Sound Bar System (SB4051-D5) for $239.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s deal is $110 off the regular Amazon rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $10. This system provides an affordable way to bring 5.1-channel surround sound to your space. Audio peaks out at an incredible 101-decibels, providing plenty of sound to immerse you in whatever is currently on the screen. With support for Chromecast, you’ll be able to easily fling audio to it from more than a hundred apps. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.
Cut today’s cost nearly in half when opting for VIZIO’s 28-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar. Priced at $130, this is an excellent way to boost audio without needing to come up with a creative way to run wiring throughout the room. Take note that this comes at the cost of downgrading to 2.1-channel audio.
If you’re in need of a new TV, don’t miss out on Element’s massive 70-inch 4K Roku offering. Down to just $530 (Reg. $800), this gigantic screen is a great option for split-screen gaming, sports, and much more.
VIZIO 40-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System features:
- True 5.1 listening: enjoy 5.1 Surround sound with the included rear Surround sound speakers and wireless subwoofer
- Download the VIZIO Smart Cast app to turn your smartphone or tablet into a powerful touchscreen remote. Simply tap the Cast button from 100 plus audio apps you already know and love to start playing on your sound bar
- 101 decibel of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion
