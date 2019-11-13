WD’s 2TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Hard Drive drops to $65 (20% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the WD 2TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $64.99 shipped. Usually selling for $70, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount and matches our previous mention from back in June for the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other USB-C 2TB hard drives sell for $90 or so at Amazon. Encased in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USC-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5GBps transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. You’re also looking at a three-year warranty. It carries 3.8/5 star rating from 100 customers. Head below for more.

Today only, Best Buy offers the WD easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. Typically selling for $150, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount, is $10 below our last mention on this specific model, and matches the last value we saw on an 8TB drive. Today’s price cut is also matching the same $15 price per TB value of the last WD drive we saw. WD’s 8TB easystore features the company’s Red line of hard drives. They’re made for use in NAS and other storage systems, meaning you’re getting one of the most reliable drives on the market. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you’re in search of storage for a camera, smartphone, or Switch, right now we’re seeing the SanDisk 512GB microSD card at $80 (20% off).

WD 2TB My Passport Ultra features:

The My Passport Ultra is trusted, portable storage in a design that brilliantly pairs metal and matte finishes to create a sophisticated style. It has plenty of space to store all the content you love. Social media and cloud storage import, WD Backup software and password protection help keep all your memories safe and secure. Easy to use, just plug it in to start saving and backing up.

