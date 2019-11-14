Grow veggies indoors this winter with AeroGarden Harvest at $76.50 (Reg. $100)

Kohl’s is currently offering the AeroGarden Harvest Grower in white for $76.49 shipped when codes ENTERTAIN10 and SAVE15 have been applied at checkout. You’ll also get $10 back in Kohl’s cash. Down from its usual $100 price tag, that saves you over 23%, beats our last mention by over $3, and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. With harsh winter weather already starting to roll across much of the US, grabbing this grower will let you bring the garden indoors. AeroGarden Harvest can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 250 customers.

Want to expand which herbs, spices and plants you can grow? Amazon has a variety of different seed pod kits available, which are perfect ways to make use of your savings. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce: red/green leaf, romaine, as well as butter head and will run you $16. Or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

Now for those looking to have less vegetation in their life, specifically leaves and whatnot outside the home, swing by today’s Green Deals roundup. We spotted the Greenworks Pro 60W Electric Leaf Blower for $149, which will make quick work of your outdoor tasks.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

The AeroGarden Harvest is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life.

