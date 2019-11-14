Score 5.2-liters of air fryer today for $40 shipped (Reg. $75+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly listed at over $100 from Best Buy, this models starts at $55 on Amazon with most sellers listing it at $75+. Today’s deal is $5 below our previous mention and the best we can find. All things considered, this is quite a lot of air fryer for $40. It has a 5.2-liter capacity, and a digital touch display to control the built-in timer, adjustable temperature settings, and the seven preset cooking programs. The removable basket and pan are great for easy clean-up. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

Best Buy is also still offering the Bella Pro Series 3.5-Qt. Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, this is the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star rated air fryer. It is also a notable alternative (especially at this price) to the featured deal above. If you don’t need all 5.2-liters, than take a look at the smaller Bella and save $10 in the process.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Decrease unhealthy oil in fried foods with this Emerald air fryer. Its seven preset programs and digital touch display make getting started on dinner simple, and its adjustable temperature controls and built-in timer let you fine-tune recipes to match your preferences. This Emerald air fryer accommodates family-sized portions.

