Allen Edmonds offers an extra 20% off boots, loafers, dress shoes, more

Allen Edmonds offers an extra 20% off select sale styles of boots, loafers, dress shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders exceeding $75. Fall and winter is a perfect time to update your boots for the upcoming cooler weather. The men’s Higgins Mill Boots in Leather are currently on sale for $160, which is down from its original rate of $425. This style is a classic and can be worn with jeans, slacks or khakis alike. It also has a relaxed fit for a comfortable stride and a rigid outsole to promote traction in case you run into snow or rain. They’re available in two color options and rated 4.3/5 stars from Allen Edmond Customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Higgins Mill Boot in Leather $160 (Orig. $425)
- Lake Forest Penny Loafer $200 (Orig. $395)
- Leeds 2.0 Derby Shoes $147 (Orig. $395)
- Stirling Wingtip Boot $299 (Orig. $495)
- Surrey Chukka Boots $299 (Orig. $395)
- Rainier Split-toe Blucher Boot $230 (Orig. $445)
- …and even more deals…
