Amazon offers up to 30% off The Children’s Place apparel, deals from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off The Children’s Place clothing. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings from hundreds across the board here. You can get the little ones looking fresh today starting from under $4.50 and that includes options for both boys and girls. From Oxford button-ups and polos to jean jackets, chinos and leggings, now is a great time to update your mini person’s wardrobe. Head below for some top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Once you’ve got the kids set from the Gold Box sale above, head over to our Fashion Guide for yourself. You’ll find a near-endless supply of big-time deals from some of the most popular brands right now including Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Backcountry, TOMS and many more.

Boys’ Long Sleeve Uniform Polo:

100% Cotton

Button closure

Machine Wash

Polo shirt

School uniform

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!