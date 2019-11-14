Amazon offers up to 30% off The Children’s Place apparel, deals from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off The Children’s Place clothing. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings from hundreds across the board here. You can get the little ones looking fresh today starting from under $4.50 and that includes options for both boys and girls. From Oxford button-ups and polos to jean jackets, chinos and leggings, now is a great time to update your mini person’s wardrobe. Head below for some top picks.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Boys’ Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt $6 (Reg. $9+)
- Boys’ Uniform Chino Pants from $9 (Reg. $13+)
- Boys’ Long Sleeve Uniform Polo $5 (Reg. $8+)
- Boys’ Pull-On Cargo Pant $7 (Reg. $12)
- Girls’ Denim Jacket $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Girls’ 2 Pack Basic Leggings $6.50 (Reg. $10+)
- And many more…
Once you’ve got the kids set from the Gold Box sale above, head over to our Fashion Guide for yourself. You’ll find a near-endless supply of big-time deals from some of the most popular brands right now including Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Backcountry, TOMS and many more.
Boys’ Long Sleeve Uniform Polo:
- 100% Cotton
- Button closure
- Machine Wash
- Polo shirt
- School uniform
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!