Amazon’s previous generation Fire TV Stick is a home theater must have at $20

Today only, Woot is offering the previous generation Fire TV Stick for $19.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $40 original list price, $35 going rate of its latest-generation replacement, and is the best available. Offering up Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, you’ll be able to watch YouTube and Disney+ with ease. Plus, the Alexa Voice Remote helps you to find new content to watch with simple voice commands. Rated 4.3/5 stars from hundreds of thousands at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

This is about as low-cost as you’ll find a streaming media player. However, for those who are wanting higher-quality viewing experiences, the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streamer is down to $40 right now with a $10 VUDU credit.

Also, don’t forget that Amazon has a slew of movies available to rent for just $0.99. You’ll find great titles like Easy A, I Am Legend, Lady Bird, and many more available here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick features:

Our best-selling Fire TV Stick, with the 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills with access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.

Access millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!