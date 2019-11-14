Keep up with Black Friday deals on a budget-friendly laptop: $249 ($100 off)

Walmart is offering the ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop with 2.6GHz Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB for $249 shipped. This is $100 off its regular rate and is the best available. With a 128GB SSD, this laptop is built for booting quickly and browsing the web at lightning-speeds. The Vega 3 graphics will allow you to play light games like Minecraft with ease. Plus, the HDMI output will let you keep 9to5Toys full screen on a larger display so you can easily keep track of everything Black Friday and Cyber Monday and more throughout the holiday season. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, you can use some of your savings here to pick up a new monitor to go along with this laptop. Sceptre has a 22-inch 1080p option that comes in at around $75 shipped on Amazon. There’s nothing like working from multiple displays, especially when trying to keep up with Black Friday deals.

Don’t forget to pick up a mouse. We have the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse on sale for $8 right now, which is a few bucks off its regular price.

ASUS VivoBook features:

Whether at work or play, ASUS VivoBook 15 is the compact laptop that immerses you in whatever you set out to do. Its new frameless four-sided NanoEdge display boasts an ultraslim 5.7mm bezel, giving an amazing 88% screen-to-body ratio for supremely immersive visuals. The ErgoLift hinge design also tilts the keyboard up for more comfortable typing. VivoBook 15 is powered by up to AMD R3 processor with discrete AMD Radeon graphics to help you get things done with the least amount of fuss.

